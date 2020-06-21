‘Naanbais’ to go on strike from tomorrow

Rawalpindi : The ‘naanbais’ in Rawalpindi threatened to go on strike from tomorrow (Monday) if their demand of increase in the price of ‘roti’ or reduction in the rate of ‘atta’ is not met. While ‘naanbais’ of Gujar Khan, Kalar, Rawat and Chak Beli Khan observed complete shutdown of ‘tandoors’ here on Saturday.

The ‘naanbais’ have demanded of the government to fix 120-gram ‘roti’ price at Rs12 and a 120-gram ‘naan’ price at Rs15 or cut down prices of ‘atta’.

Talking to ‘The News’ a number of ‘naanbais’ they will go on strike against government’s wrong policies because they are ‘atta’ bags at inflated rates. The accused that the local administration was harassing them forcefully insisting them to sell a ‘roti’ at Rs8 and a ‘naan’ at Rs10 while dealers are selling a 84-kilogram ‘atta’ sack at Rs4600 against Rs3400 and 84-kilogram ‘meda’ sack is selling at Rs4700 against Rs3500.

Muttahidda Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that they have given time to concerned management of Rawalpindi to increase ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ prices till July 16 otherwise they will increase prices at their own. “84-kilogram ‘atta’ sack is selling at Rs4600 against Rs3400 and 84-kilogram ‘meda’ sack is selling at Rs4700 against Rs3500, he said adding the government has also increased gas prices as well, how we could sell a ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at Rs7 and Rs10.

He said we are selling a ‘roti’ at Rs10 and ‘naan’ at Rs12 but local administration harassing us. “We have demanded the rate of ‘roti should be fixed at Rs12 and a ‘aaan’ at Rs15. The administration in Islamabad has given ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ rates but Rawalpindi management has yet to issue its rate list,” he added.

He said that ‘naanbhais’ of Gujar Khan, Kallar, Rawat and Chak Beli Khan have closed down their tandoors but we will go on strike from Monday. “We will stage protest demonstrations from Monday,” he warned.

It is worth mentioning here that the Capital ‘Naanbais’ Welfare Association (CNWA) without prior notification of concerned management of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has increased rates of ‘roti’ at Rs10 and ‘naan’ at Rs12.

The Additional District Collector General (ADCG) Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that ‘naanbais’ could not increase prices of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at their own. “We are continuously taking action against ‘naanbais’ for selling a ‘roti’ at Rs10 and a ‘naan’ at Rs15, he claimed.

Talking to ‘The News’ residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to the government to take notice of the issue that ‘naanbais’ are selling ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at higher rates without any government notification.