Islamabad: All Pakistan Newspapers Society on behalf of the office-bearers and members of the Society have expressed profound grief over the sad demise of the wife of Syed Anwar Mehmood, former Secretary Information Government of Pakistan, says a press release.

The APNS President Hameed Haroon, Secretary General, Sarmad Ali, Executive Director, Dr. Tanvir A. Tahir and other office-bearers in their condolence message expressed their condolence and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.