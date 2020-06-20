If India stopped from getting to UNSC, Pak chances to have same slot in 2026 to be diminished

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in the Senate on Friday if Pakistan stopped India to become non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Pakistan's own likelihood to get same position in 2026 would be diminished.

He said that India stood diplomatically isolated and faced financial collapse in the wake of COVID-19 and its disastrous policies towards the region.

Making a policy statement in the House, the minister said India had strained its relations with all the regional countries including China and Nepal and these smaller countries fully understood it and stand for their regions. He said India could resort to a false flag operation against Pakistan in the current situation.

The minister pointed out a dramatic shift in the region as China after 50 years had come in open field against India and the Laddkah situation was a proof of that, from where, India was recovering bodies of its soldiers.

However, he made it clear that Pakistan will give a befitting and prompt response if India cast an evil eye on Pakistan, as the nation stands united on Kashmir issue, Pakistan’s solidarity, dignity and sovereignty. “India and its leaders, including Narendra Modi, must remember February,” Qureshi said while referring to Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s aggression.

Qureshi rejected the impression that Pakistan had given a walkover to India to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said Pakistan did not abstain, but voted against non-permanent membership of India for the unconstitutional steps it took in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on August 05 last year.

Pakistan and India, he noted, had a diplomatic understanding after the eight rounds of election for the UNSC non-permanent seat, which was won by Pakistan in the end, as both belonged to the Asia-Pacific region and divisions favoured none. Qureshi said these steps were in complete violation of the UN Charter and international norms. He said Pakistan was focused to expose Indian sinister designs at the world level, including its blatant violation of UN resolutions and today India was facing mounting pressure and facing isolation.

The minister explained that there was a process to become the non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, pointing out that the membership was given on rotational basis for a period of two years. He recalled that Pakistan and India both have held this seat for seven times each. He said India had been campaigning to become non-permanent member of the Security Council since 2013.