PIA announces one third price cut in cargo tariff for mango exports

LAHORE: PIA announced one third price reduction in air cargo tariff pertaining to mango export.

Pakistan annually exports around 10,000 metric tonnes of high quality mangoes by air, mostly to different destinations in Europe, the Americas, Gulf and Middle East region, earning handsome foreign exchange for the country. Pakistani mango also termed ‘king of fruits’ is considered rare and extremely sought after delicacy around the world, known for its sweetness and quality. Unlike Kino, the shelf life of mango is very less hence export by air is the only option. PIA is the market leader of this segment, with more than 50% share of the market; hence PIA’s contribution in this connection is of paramount importance.

In a move to ease pressures on the mango exports amid the global shutdown due to COVID-19, PIA Thursday announced one third price reduction in air cargo tariff for mango export. Mango growers were already suffering from a potentially devastating locust infestation and COVID-19 lockdowns or restrictions across the globe.

The decision was taken after a series of talks between the PIA team led by its CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik and teams from All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association, led by Waheed Ahmed and a joint collaboration between academia and mango farmers & growers led by Dr Asif Ali vice chancellor Multan Agricultural University, Dr Waqar Ahmed, Ms Rabia Sultan, Major Tariq and Mehmood Shahnawaz, discussing the possibilities of recuperating the struggling domestic fruit and vegetable export market.