Man killed in road crash

A man was killed in a road accident on Superhighway in Karachi on Friday. According to the Gadap City police, the accident took place on Superhighway near Bahria Town.

After the accident, the police and rescuers attended the scene and moved the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Anas, son of Nusrat. The police said the deceased was resident of Bahria Town, Karachi.

The police said the man was riding a motorcycle which was hit by a speedy vehicle. A case has been registered against the unknown driver.

Mishap

A man died after falling from an under-construction building in Karachi’s Landhi area. The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a labourer and was working at the building when he fell off it and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Saleem. Further investigations are underway.