England-bound cricketers’ COVID-19 tests in their respective cities

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fixed the dates of the COVID-19 tests of national team players and officials which will be part of England tour.

According to sources, the first COVID-19 Test will be held on June 22 in their respective cities. All players and officials are informed for the test.The players will be tested in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Peshawar. After the first testing, PCB will announce the players’ arrival schedule in Lahore.

The second phase of tests is scheduled for June 25 but the final announcement of the second tests will be made after the departure schedule of the team is given by the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).