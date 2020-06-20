Transportation of oil remains suspended for fifth day

KARAK: The transportation of oil remained suspended for fifth consecutive day from Kohat division as the oil and gas companies ran short of oil.

The protest sit-in of Loya Jirga, an alliance of lawmakers of Kohat division, has been going on in Rangeenabad Chowk on the Indus Highway since June 15. The Loya Jirga has rejected the committee headed by MNA Shahid Khattak constituted by the provincial government to negotiate with the protesters. Talking to reporters here on Friday, Chairman of Loya Jirga Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel demanded the restoration of the old negotiation committee headed by Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra and Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan. He said the government would restore the old committee for negotiations with the Loya Jirga after presentation of provincial annual budget 2020-21

He added that the lawmakers of the Loya Jirga would boycott the budget session as a protest for ignoring the Kohat division. He resolved that their protest and negotiations would go side by side as they would not wind up the protest sit-in till the positive outcomes of the negotiations.