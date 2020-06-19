PPP workers protest against PM: Larkana police fail to take action

KARACHI: Larkana police after drafting First Information Report (FIR) against Pakistan People’s Party workers for their protest against Prime Minister Imran khan, setting on fire his effigy and mainly breaching the security zone specified for prime minister changed its mind later and did not lodge the case.

On Wednesday, the PPP workers protested outside Insaf House, Larkana located at city’s Miro Khan Chowk two hours before Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrival.

Imran Khan reached Larkana on Wednesday for his one-day visit and attended several programmes and met many political personalities.

Despite the tight police security, deployment of one thousand plus police officials including two Senior Superintendents of Police; PPP workers led by local leader Imran Jatoi reached the scene on motorbikes in front of Insaf House and after chanting slogans, setting on fire the effigy of Prime Minister Khan left the spot without any resistance and action of the police.

After the incident, Larkana police drafted an FIR (copy of which is available with The News) against Imran Jatoi, Nadir Khoso, Wazeer Tunio, Zaheer Narejo, Ghafar Malano and other PPP workers on the compliant of Nazeer Ahmed Sheikh, Sub-Inspector of Police Station Waleed, Larkana.

After this move, the PPP workers and local leaders of Larkana agitated and put their pressure on district police to withdraw police action, sources of PPP informed The News that party’s main leader close to party central leadership belonging to Larkana played a major role in this regard and directed local police not to lodge any case against the PPP workers.

Though there was no one available for the official version of the police, however, sources of Larkana police told this reporter on the condition of not to be named that protesters arrived two hours before the arrival of PM suddenly at the main road in front of Insaf House, chanted slogans for only five to ten minutes and as police reached the scene, they fled away.

This source said that it was impossible for police to block the main road two-three hours before the arrival of PM; this source refuted the drafting of an FIR and then changing of mind of Larkana police. Sources of Sindh police informed that action is expected against some senior officials of Larkana police range in the coming days.