Mansehra bar demands work on airport project

MANSEHRA: The district bar association has demanded the government to start work on the construction of an airport, which had been approved by the previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Every segment of society wants an immediate execution of airport project as this is highly important to ensure success of mega projects being executed in Hazara division under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative,” Amir Khan Swati, the president of district bar association, told a news conference on Thursday.

Flanked by a group of lawyers, he said that PML-N government had also released an amount of Rs350 million for the acquisition of land in Tanawal area in 2018 but claimed that the incumbent government stopped the work on the project.

He said the district bar association had moved a local court, seeking an immediate execution and status quo on refunding back that Rs350 million funds to federal government.

The president of district bar association said that landlords whose land was acquired for the airport project were in streets, demanding payments for their lands and the district administration should release money to the landowners.