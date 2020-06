Qureshi, Lavrov discuss Afghan peace, coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to discuss a range of issues -- including the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent positive developments and the current Covid-19 outbreak and its ramifications on the region.

During the conversation, Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and underlined Pakistan’s positive contribution to the US-Taliban peace agreement, a Foreign Office statement said. He stressed the importance of inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations as the only way to build durable peace and security in the country.

The two foreign ministers agreed on maintaining close consultations as part of regional efforts to support the Afghan peace process, besides remaining in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in the regional context.

Qureshi also apprised Lavrov of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries aimed at allowing them a fiscal space for dealing with socio-economic impacts of Covid-19.

The foreign minister said coordinated and comprehensive actions were essential to create fiscal space needed by the developing world to deal with the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19.

The Russian foreign minister expressed support for the debt relief initiative and assured playing a positive role in this regard.

Both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest, including the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation at the multilateral fora, prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Qureshi underlined that Pakistan considered Russia an important partner and desired to forge a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with the country. He also offered condolences over the loss of precious lives in Russia due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views about the socio-economic ramifications of the pandemic. The Russian minister expressed solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to combat the outbreak.

In context of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. He underlined the importance of urgent steps to address the grave situation.