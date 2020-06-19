NAB chairman presents annual report to president

Islamabad : Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, Chairman, National Accountability Bureau presenting NAB Annual Report 2019 to the President Dr. Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, says a press release.

The Chairman briefed the President about the performance of his organization which had recovered Rs.141.54 billion, besides completing 747 inquiries and 269 investigations during the year 2019. He informed that the accumulative success ratio of prosecution had 68.8%.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NAB, the President said the Bureau was an independent organization and it needed to be further strengthened so as to eradicate corruption from the society.