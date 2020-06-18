Brother of CM‘s adviser dies

MANSEHRA: Iftikhar Hussain Shah, the elder brother of Chief Minister’s adviser Ahmad Hussain Shah, died of cardiac arrest here on Wednesday.

Iftikhar Shah, ex-Kaghan union council nazim, was rushed to the Combined Military Hospital in Abbottabad after cardiac attack but he couldn’t survive and breathed his last there.

The deceased was the son of former senator and minister Muzamal Hussain Shah, also known as chief of Kaghan.

The Iftikhar Hussain Shah had become the first nazim of Kaghan union council in local government elections in 2002.