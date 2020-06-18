Officials visit Ghulam Khan border

MIRANSHAH: District administration and police officials visited Ghulam Khan border area in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

Official sources said Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali and District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur visited fencing, border management and a quarantine centre set up in Ghulam Khan area. On arrival at the border, the army and civil authorities briefed the visiting officials about the bilateral trade, border management, and facilities available at the quarantine centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahid Ali said that Ghulam Khan border was very important for trade between the two countries and a key route of central Asia for trade. He said the district administration would support the police and army authorities in improving trade at the border.