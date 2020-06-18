Panel named for coaching courses: PFF NC ignores top coach Shehzad

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee on Wednesday ignored the country’s pro licence coach Shehzad Anwar while announcing a panel which will conduct online coaching courses during the next one month.

Shehzad has been associated with not only some top clubs of the world but has also worked during the last few years on the AFC coaches education panel.He has been associated with the Pakistan team since 2008 and is well aware of modern coaches education. But as he was part of the outgoing PFF so the FIFA-appointed NC has been ignoring him persistently.

He was also not considered for Pakistan coaching job by the NC a few months ago. Besides Shehzad England-born Zeeshan Rehman is the only other pro licence coach of the country. The PFF NC said on Wednesday that it is set to hold five online coaching courses within the next 30 days. The Coaching Refresher Course for Women will start on June 19. The course will end on June 21 and will be followed by Introductory Coaching Course for Women (June 26-28).

For the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) and Pakistan Football Federation League (PFFL) coaches the Refresher Courses will run from July 2-4 and July 9-11 respectively while an Introductory Coaching Course for Men will be held from July 16-18.

The courses will be conducted by Pakistan national team head coach Tariq Lutfi. He will be assisted by junior national team head coach Nasir Ismael and Mohsin-ul-Hasnain. “One of the top referees in the country, Waheed Murad will educate the participants about the Laws of the Game,” the NC said.

Courses Schedule:

June 19-21: PFF Coaching Refresher Course for Women

June 26-28: PFF Introductory Coaching Course for Women

July 2-4: PFF Coaching Refresher Course for PPFL Coaches

July 9-11: PFF Coaching Refresher Course for PFFL Coaches

July 16-18: PFF Introductory Coaching Course for Men.