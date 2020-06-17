Rs56 bn tax relief provided: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Punjab government has provided tax relief to the tune of Rs56 billion despite the unusual situation and added that this step would help in the promotion of business activities.

He said that economic activities would generate employment and more taxes would be collected. The opposition adopted non-democratic and non-parliamentary steps by adopting rowdy behaviour during the budget speech. The established parliamentary norms were violated due to their non-serious attitude, he added.

The chief minister regretted that opposition had no interest in public welfare and it was engaged in the politics of non-issues. He said the budget was based on realistic development targets and was not a jugglery of words like the practice of past governments.

He stated that realistic data had been used and public welfare was fully focused. More balanced and relief-oriented budget cannot be presented in the prevailing circumstances, the CM concluded.