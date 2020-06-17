Official for strict measures to contain Covid-19

BAKHELA: The officials of district administration and various departments held a crucial meeting after Malakand joined the list of most affected district by the fatal coronavirus in the country.

Chairing the meeting of officials of district administration, health department and traders and shopkeepers, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Khattak announced strict policy to contain the viral disease in the area. He directed the officials concerned to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to stem the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. It was decided that strict action would be taken against the violators of SOPs and those Ulema who delivered speeches against the government instruction.

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities reached 28 after another patient died of coronavirus in the district. Also, 13 more tested positive for the viral disease, raising the number confirmed cases to 1007. The District Disaster Management Office handed over two trucks loaded with protective gears against Covid-19 including facemasks, gloves and others to the officials of Batkhela tehsil.