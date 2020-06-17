Helpline for women reproductive health launched

Islamabad : In order to provide support and counselling to women on their reproductive health issues, the Population Council launched a helpline for women on Tuesday.

Callers can call the Helpline from anywhere in Pakistan and receive easy and quick access to basic medical care from their homes. Helpline can be dialled at 021- 35205383 and will be available Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm.

Launched in collaboration with the Association for Mothers and New-borns (AMAN) and the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SOGP) and with financial support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Helpline will host a pool of health experts available through phone calls to provide medical assistance to women callers on family planning, maternal health, essential new-born care and reproductive health issues.

Speaking at the media briefing, President, AMAN Dr. Azra Ahsan, informed that the doctors will also provide medical advice on how pregnant women can keep themselves safe against the Covid-19; gender-based violence; proper nutrition; contraception and hygiene practices.”

Informing about the utility of the Helpline, Dr. Azra said AMAN, with support of SOGP conducted an extensive training of specialized obs. and gynaecologists doctors and equipped them with the necessary knowledge to assist the callers on various reproductive health issues. The doctors will be available daily to assist the callers.

Talking to media, Senior Programmes Director, Population Council Dr. Ali Mir, said that for most women in reproductive ages, family planning is critical as other health care. “Emergency response to COVID-19 outbreak means that resources for essential maternal, new-born health, gender, reproductive health services are diverted to deal with the outbreak.”

Briefing the media, Project Director, Population Council Samia Ali Shah presented some projections made by UNFPA on impact of Covid-19 on family planning, reproductive health and gender-based violence in Pakistan. The projections suggest that significant increases in maternal and new-born deaths and stillbirths would occur if health service use declines from the current usage levels.

“Reproductive health and rights of married couples in Pakistan are likely to get side-lined during Covid-19. Maternal health services decline by up to 20 per cent, would resulting in over 200,000 additional births, over 2,000 maternal deaths and about 58,000 still births in next three months. Service disruptions of family planning services is likely to leave additional 2 million women with unmet need for contraception, cause over 900,000 unintended pregnancies and over 350,000 unsafe abortions.