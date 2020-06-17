How to handle the pandemic

I am writing this mail in reference to the worsening situation in Pakistan during the pandemic. The government currently has to navigate between running the economy and saving people’s lives. The proverb 'between a rock and a hard place' comes to mind. If the situation was not arduous already, another saying has been added into the mix. The government also wishes to stand under a sword which hangs by a thread. How has this been achieved? At first, a plane full of PPEs were exported to the US. This act added salt to the wounds of the healthcare professionals in Pakistan who are running from pillar to post in search of masks.

Our government is advised to work proactively towards the welfare of our citizens first. The government should focus its resources on achieving three objectives. First is to launch a robust awareness campaign which makes the virus naysayers realise that the threat is definitely real and one should not wander unnecessarily outside their home. Second, factories should be set up to manufacture vital medicines and PPEs while ensuring that their prices are regulated in the market. The government should also collaborate with NGOs and other welfare organisations to look after the underprivileged sections of our community.

Arsalan Ahmad

Aachen

Germany