Meagre funds for archaeology dept

LAHORE: Despite its tall claims that the Archaeology Department had been set up to highlight the archaeological heritage of Pakistan, the Punjab government has allocated just Rs.300 million in the fiscal year 2020-2021’s budgetary allocations, cutting down Rs.50 million as compared to the previous year’s allocations of Rs.350 million. In the Punjab budget for the Fiscal year 2020-2021, there has been a decrease of funds by Rs50 million for the department. A sum of Rs.290 million will be spent on on-going schemes, the Local Development Programme.