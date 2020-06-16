close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2020

Youth injured by kite twine dies

National

Our Correspondent
June 16, 2020

LAHORE: A youth, who received kite string wounds on his neck, succumbed to his injuries in the limits of North Cant police limits while Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over his passing. The CM sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) while the CCPO has suspended the respective sub-inspector of the police station over the incident. Syed Shabbir Hussain had sustained injuries from a kite string in front of Askari 10 after which he was shifted to hospital. He was a father of two while the police on a complaint of the family have registered an FIR against unidentified people. The CM has said that next time the matter will not end with just someone’s suspension, adding that protection of human lives was a major mandate while action would be taken against police officers next time.

