Tue Jun 16, 2020
June 16, 2020

President lauds Turkish song condemning Indian oppression in IOK

June 16, 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has appreciated a song composed by Turkish lyricist highlighting the oppression being faced by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The president wrote on his Twitter handle Kashmir is My Name is a beautiful song written by Turkish songwriter Turgay Evren and sung by Della Miles was a project of Aziz Babuscu, member of Turkish Parliament. He said Kashmir shall win freedom.

In response Aziz Babuscu thanked the president for sharing the song with Pakistani people. He said as Turkish state and nation we will always be with Kashmiri people.

