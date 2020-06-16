AJK CDC approves endowment fund for TEVTA

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) on Monday approved the establishment of one billion rupees’ endowment fund under Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA).

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan presided over the CDC meeting here on Monday. Ministers, additional chief secretary (development) and other officials attended the meeting. Under the endowment fund of TEVTA, which is first of its kind in the state, seven hundred students studying in different technical institutions of the state would benefit from the project.

These students would be provided necessary training in the renowned institutions of Pakistan, which would help them to create job opportunities, eradicating the growing employment in the state.

Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) would be signed between the state government and different companies and factories of Pakistan where these students would be imparted necessary skills to get desired jobs in the industry. It is worth mentioning here that the amount of endowment fund would never be used for any other administrative purpose.

The CDC also approved the offer of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bank for the establishment of endowment fund. Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan appreciated planning, development department and other concerned institutions for showing sense of responsibility and proving their abilities for the development of the region, which helped put AJK as first position in utilization of development funds.

Acknowledging the generous support of federal government for the progress, development and prosperity of the region, he said responsibilities lie on our shoulder to utilize these funds for the public welfare projects providing maximum facilities to the masses. The prime minister said the situation is rapidly changing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.