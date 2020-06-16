Outlaw killed in encounter

TANK: A proclaimed offender was killed and another injured in a search operation in Darakai area here on Sunday, police said.District Police Officer Arif Khan told media that on a tip-off, they raided a place where an encounter took place between the police and outlaws. He said one Iftikhar was killed in an exchange of fire and another Zameer was injured. He said the outlaws escaped but the police launched a search operation in the area for their arrest.