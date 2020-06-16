ANP condemns detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Condemning illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Group for the last three months, Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly Samar Bilour likened it to an attack on the free press and democracy.

Addressing the protesting workers of the Jang Media Group outside their office on Monday, she termed the arrest of the editor-in-chief of major media group as victimization and said it reflected the anti-media policies of the incumbent government. Deploring existing state of affairs, she said the media was facing the brunt of the flawed policies of the rulers, who were bent upon stifling the press freedom and punishing the journalists for writing the truth.

She said the journalists were being victimized for writing the truth, adding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being punished for highlighting the corruption of the rulers. Samar Bilour, who is also ANP spokesperson, demanded an immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him. She said the dictatorial policies of the rulers had damaged democracy in the county and the inefficient rulers were following anti-media policy.

The ANP leader said that the editor of the biggest media group had been behind bars for the last three months without any charge against him.

Condemning injustices to Mir Shakil, she eulogized services of his family, saying they had rendered sacrifices and had provided jobs to thousands of workers in their media group. She questioned the role of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying why it did not take action against those involved in mega scandals. The lawmaker said the NAB had become a tool in the hand of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said the NAB should take action against the persons involved in wrongdoings in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and the ones responsible for sugar and flour crises. The workers carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans their demands demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdrawal of cases against him.