Kaleem Imam promoted to BS-22

Islamabad:The selection board approved Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam in grade BS-22, says a press release.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan pinned the badges to Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on his promotion to Grade 22, in the rank wearing ceremony held in Ministry of Communications, Islamabad.

The Federal Secretary of Communications Zafar Hasan, Chairman NHA Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum, Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana, Addl. IG, NHMP HQ Khalid Mehmood, Addl. IG, NHMP North Region Abbas Hussain Malik, Addl. IG, NHMP Central Region Muhammad Zubair Hashmi, DIG Operations NHMP Jan Muhammad, DIG (HQs) NHMP Asghrar Ali Yousfazai AIG Attique Ahmed, senior officers of Ministry of Communications and National Highways and Motorway Police were also present in the occasion.

The federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed congratulated the Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on his promotion in BS-22.