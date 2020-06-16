11 arrested for violating SOPs

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police have arrested 11 persons over violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive measures announced by the Punjab government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a police spokesman, Airport and Waris Khan Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids in different areas in their jurisdiction to check implementation of SOPs issued by the Punjab government to control spread of coronavirus.

Police arrested 11 violators namely Sahib Khan, Khayal Javed, Waheed Khan, Waseem Khan, Arif Khan, Sapeen Gul, Amjad, Mehmood, Muhammad Yaseen, Hamza Sohail and Muhammad Usman. He said, the operation against the violators would continue and they would be sent behind the bars.