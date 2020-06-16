close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
June 16, 2020

Gold down Rs200/tola

Business

June 16, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs200 per tola on Monday. According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs98,000 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also decreased by Rs172 to Rs84,019. In the international market, gold rates dropped by $24 per ounce to $1,712. Local jewellers claimed that gold price in the local market remained lower by Rs8,500 per tola as compared to gold rates in the Dubai market.

