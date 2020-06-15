Covid-19 SOPs to be strictly complied with in Punjab: CM

LAHORE:Provincial Higher Education Minister Yasir Humayun called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office and presented him a cheque on behalf of Queen Mary College, Lahore, worth Rs789,000 in the Chief Minister Fund for Corona Control.

This cheque was donated in the CM Fund on behalf of the teachers and staff members of Queen Mary College. The chief minister thanked the teachers and staff members of the college for donating this amount in the CM Fund. Usman Buzdar remarked that he is trustee of the amount being donated in the CM Fund for Corona Control and added that the amount would be justly disbursed to the deserving persons. He lauded that Pakistani people had always generously helped their affected brethren in times of trials and tribulations. He commended that Pakistani nation had audaciously combated every challenge. He maintained that economic and social changes were taking effect owing to corona pandemic and urged the masses to modify their lifestyles collectively according to the changing environment.

The chief minister emphasised that in order to safeguard the lives of the masses, it is need of the hour to implement government instructions so as to ensure their protection. He asserted that implementation of corona SOPs would be strictly complied with in Punjab and strict legal action would be taken against the violators. He stressed that the masses would have to implement safety measures issued by the government in totality to impede the spread of corona pandemic.

Usman Buzdar warned that the masses failing to abide by the SOPs could not only endanger their own lives but also lives of their dear ones. He asserted that the government would not tolerate violations of SOPs in the bazaars and markets along with restriction to wear masks would also be strictly enforced. He exhorted that everyone would have to display caution and responsibility to combat corona pandemic. Usman Buzdar reiterated that implementation of the SOPs was highly essential in order to curtail the spread of corona pandemic. The chief minister appealed to the masses to adhere to the government instructions in entirety. He underscored that safety and protection of the masses depended on implementing the policy of maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to cope with coronavirus epidemic. In a statement, he said the government had taken decisions with mutual consultations without any waste of time.

He outlined that the nation would have to strictly follow the precautionary measures to impede the spread of coronavirus and vowed to take up essential measures in order to protect the lives of the masses. The CM warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs.

Usman Buzdar underscored that the government had to safeguard the masses not only from the economic constraints but also from corona pandemic. He lamented the elements criticizing the effective strategy of the government were blind to the ground realities.

He said those making vague statements had forgotten the masses in their difficult time and such elements by playing politics on the lives of the masses were ruining their worldly lives and their lives hereafter. Usman Buzdar urged the masses to wear face masks and avoid going out of their houses without genuine need or reason. He exhorted the shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the corona SOPs as public cooperation was imperative to curb the spread of coronavirus.