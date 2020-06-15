Sindh CM approves merger for medical colleges to overcome PMDC objections

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a proposal submitted by Health Minister Sindh Dr. Azra Pechoho to merge the Khairpur Medical College with Peoples University of Medical and Health Science Nawabshah.

She had also proposed that Khairpur Medical College and Layari Medical College, Karachi which are facing lot of issues including shortage of teaching faculty are way below the requirements of the PM&DC for affiliation. Against this backdrop Lyari Medical College may be declared constituent colleges of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi and Khairpur Medical College declared constituent college of the Peoples University of Medical and Health Science Nawabshah. Bothe the colleges have been deaffiliated by PM&DC owing to serious issues.The chief minister Sindh approved both the proposals.