Man rendered jobless due to corona commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A jobless factory worker Sunday committed suicide in the area of Samanabad police.

According to a police spokesman, Nadir, 40, of Athara Harazai was residing in Muzaffar Colony and the factory administration sacked him and other workers due to coronavirus lockdown. In desperation, Nadir hanged himself with a ceiling fan of his room.

Online courses: Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has introduced 5 online E-learning courses to facilitate the students amid coronavirus pandemic.

According to a spokesman for the authority, the government has taken various measures to overcome corona pandemic and in this connection all educational institutes including Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority colleges were closed by end of August.

Therefore, Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority has introduced 5 online E-learning courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Data Analyst, Data Sciences, E-Commerce Training and Digital Marketing.

The intending students can apply for these courses online up to July 26.

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority experts will impart education and training to the students online, he added.

Corona mental health desk: A coronavirus mental health desk has been established in a private hospital of Faisalabad to guide citizens against coronavirus mental disorder.

According to a spokesman of the hospital, Covid-19 Mental Health Desk has been established in collaboration with a private university.

People can contact this desk in case of any mental irritation or disorder due to coronavirus and health experts will try to resolve their mental problems free of cost, he added.

Robbers injure shopkeeper: Bandits Sunday shot at and injured a shopkeeper during a robbery bid in the area of Dijkot police.

According to a police spokesman, four robbers barged into the general store of Abid Nazir in Chak 248/RB, Dalowal, and took away cash and other items and shot at and injured him when he put up resistance. He was shifted to Rural Health Centre Dijkot.