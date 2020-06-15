Govt staffers warn of protest

MANSEHRA: The All Pakistan Clerks Association, Mansehra chapter, on Sunday threatened to launch protest if the government did not announce increase in salaries in accordance with the current price-hike in the country. “The government employees have been facing enormous challenges because of price hike in the country and couldn’t even manage domestic expenditures and if government doesn’t increase our salaries in accordance with price hike, we would come onto streets for our rights,” Sajjad Ahmad Khan, the president of APCA, told reporters in Balakot on Sunday. Flanked by vice-president Haq Nawaz Khan, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had come into power with slogan of change but it disappointed the nation. “The government employees wait for the increase in their salaries in annual budget but this time PTI government disappointed them,” he added.