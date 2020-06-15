PAL to announce literary awards today

Islamabad: The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will announce the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award 2018,’ and the ‘National Literary Awards’ at a ceremony to be held at PAL today (Monday).

The awards, which will be announced by PAL’s Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk, will be decided by a committee of eminent intellectuals and senior writers from all over the country. Writers from other cities will join the meeting online. Both the awards are considered as the most important literary recognitions in Pakistan. The Lifetime Achievement Award is conferred for lifelong literary services.

The ‘National Literary Awards’ will be announced on best books published in 2018. These include the Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award for Urdu poetry, Baba-i-Urdu Dr. Maulvi Abdul Haq Award for Urdu research and criticism, Saadat Hassan Manto Award for Urdu creative literature, Syed Waris Shah Award for Punjabi poetry, Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award for Punjabi prose, Shah Abdul Latif Bhattai Award for Sindhi poetry, Mirza Kalich Beg Award for Sindhi prose, Khushal Khan Khattak Award for Pushto poetry, Mohammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award for Pushto prose, Mast Takli Award for Balochi poetry, Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award for Balochi prose, Khawaja Ghulam Farid Award for Seraiki Poetry, Dr. Mehr Abdul Haq Award for Seraiki prose, Taj Muhammad Tajal Award for Brahui poetry, Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award for Brahui prose, Saieen Ahmad Ali Award for Hindko Poetry, Khater Ghaznavi Award for Hindko prose, Dawood Kamal Award for English poetry, Peter Bukhari Award for English prose. Additionally, the Mohammad Hassan Askari Award will also be announced for the best translated book. The amount of the National Literary Award is Rs200,000.