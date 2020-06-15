Crackdown against impersonators launched

Islamabad : Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched crackdown all over Pakistan against impersonators pretending to be army officers, State Bank officials robbing innocent people on account of ‘Jeto-Pakistan’ and ‘Jazz-Cash Award’.

To tighten noose against fraudulent elements, robbing innocent people pretending to be officials of Army, State Bank, secret agencies and representatives of Online Cash outlets, Director General FIA Wajid Zia instructed has assigned Additional DG Ahsan Sadiq and Director Cyber Crime Wing Waqar Ahmed Chuhan to arrest these impersonators and fraudulent elements.

Director Cyber Crime Wing Waqar Ahmed Chauhan has assigned responsibilities in this regard to Additional Director Cyber Crime Sindh Zone Faizullah Korejo, Additional Director Cyber Crime Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Abdul Ghaffar, Deputy Director Cyber Crime Reporting Center Karacahi, Deputy Director Zaeem Ahmed, Assistant Director Cyber Crime Reporting Center Faisalabad, Shoaib Haroon, Assistant Director Cyber Crime Reporting Centre Multan, Jaleel Hassan, Assistant Director Cyber Crime Reporting Center Gujranwala, Wasif Jawad and other officials of Cyber Crime Wing to take prompt action against fraudulent elements and impersonators pretending to be government officials to rob the innocent people.

It has been learnt that fraudulent elements have coined new tactics to deprive innocent people of their belongings and cash in bank accounts by pretending to be officials of State Bank and officials of law enforcement agencies and sought details of bank accounts from people and deprive them of cash in their bank accounts through online fraudulent means.

Similarly, there are also reports that these impersonators contact innocent people being representatives of ‘Jeto Pakistan’ and ‘Online cash Outlet Retailers’ and deprive people from their amounts by seeking secret information (Code Pins) from innocent people.

In this fraudulent heinous criminal activity, the impersonators with connivance of Mobile Franchises managed to get SIMs of desired numbers and use these SIMs to seek secret information by calling people at their mobile numbers.

Earlier, in the past, in many instances, hundreds of SIMs, Silicon Thumb Impressions and other tools were also recovered from such corrupt and fraudulent elements. In this regard, FIA Cyber Crime Wing has appealed public simultaneously not to share details of their bank accounts and Easypaisa accounts details to anyone calling them on mobile or visiting them being impersonator of State Bank or any other secret department. In this regard, a Cyber Rescue helpline is also been devised for public assistance to record complaints at Helpline 9911.

‘Cyber Rescue Help line 9911’ is round the clock 24/7 Cyber Crime complaint registration service dedicated for the general public to address their grievances. NR3C's dedicated personals are deputed on the Cyber helpline to provide assistance regarding the Cyber Crime related issues and complaint registration. This service provides one window service to register a Cyber Crime complaint, and provide assistance to public. Any victim of Cyber Crime or have related questions, public is instructed to dial 9911 from phone/mobile and report complaint with FIA Cyber Crime Wing.