U Bank bags ‘Best Emerging Microfinance Bank 2020’ award

Islamabad : U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) was awarded the Best Emerging Microfinance Bank 2020 during the Global Good Governance - 3G Awards held on June 8, 2020. The Global Good Governance Awards are held annually to celebrate and acknowledge institutions and organizations around the world for their impact driven work carried out with social responsibility and good governance.

U Microfinance Bank features a comprehensive network of 200+ branches spread across 183 cities and rural areas to cater and effectively provide a wide range of microfinance loans, digital & branchless banking solutions and deposit products. U Bank in collaboration with Ufone under the branch name of UPaisa offers branchless banking services in over 45,000 designated agent locations all across Pakistan. This channel offers ease and convenience to customers in utilizing banking services.

The Best Emerging Microfinance Bank 2020 award, signifies the tireless efforts and steps taken by U Microfinance Bank Limited to create a more inclusive society, by providing financial services to the unbanked population of the country by enabling them to earn better livelihoods and enjoy a higher quality of life.

Owing to current uncertain circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the award ceremony was held virtually across the globe to ensure safety and security of all in attendance.

While virtually receiving the award, Mr. Kabeer Naqvi - President & CEO of U Microfinance Bank said “At U Bank we are committed to expand our outreach and keep innovation and customer needs at the heart of our efforts as we strive to serve the unbanked population of the country. We strongly believe that access to microfinance services helps build a more inclusive society.”