Atlanta police chief resigns over Rayshard Brooks shooting

WASHINGTON: Atlanta’s police chief has resigned after the fatal shooting of an African-American man during an arrest.Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot by an officer during a struggle at a drive-through restaurant late on Friday.

On Saturday protesters set fire to the Wendy’s restaurant where the shooting occurred and police chief Erika Shields handed in her resignation.Atlanta is one of many US cities where the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked protests.

Mr Floyd, who is also African American, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. His death has generated widespread anger against racism and police brutality.One of the Atlanta police officers involved in the latest shooting, Garrett Rolfe, has been sacked, and the other, Devin Bronsan, put on administrative duty.