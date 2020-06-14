Transgender person found dead

The body of a transgender person was found at a house located in Sector 9A in the Baldia Town area on Saturday. According to the Saeedabad police, cops and rescue workers reached the property and transported the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities. The police said the deceased person had been identified as 45-year-old Abdul Qadir, alias Saba, son of Siddiq Memon. They said he lived alone and apparently died a natural death. According to the police, Qadir had died around three days ago and they were waiting for the postmortem report to know if there were any unnatural causes of his death.