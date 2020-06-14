Most of Sindh’s problems related to class, says Sindhi poet Mazhar Leghari

Literature should not only be a reflection of society but also a means of adapting people to new avenues of awakening. The writer should be pro-public and should write on public suffering. Not with extremism, but with tolerance, we can all live together in peace. Mazhar Leghari, a noted Sindhi poet, expressed these views while speaking at an online meeting with a select group of writers and intellectuals.

His talk was the ninth session of an online educational and literary series initiated by two activists, Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan. Discussing the current situation and happenings in Sindh, Leghari said that most of the problems of Sindh are related to the class. “Yes, the feudal class of the province is the key responsible for all the destruction. They are looting more than ever by keeping their share and that of their masters, and their nominal public accountability is now becoming less and less.” Explaining the solution to the issue of extremism in Sindh, he said that not with extremism, but with tolerance, we could all live together in peace. “Such experiences have been done by the West in the recent past and now they are in peace. We have a history of centuries on this issue which must be understood and tolerance must be maintained.” He said that insulting religions, ideologies, culture and human beings was an animal act and such acts in Sindh were a result of external influences. “Protecting and preserving the historical heritage, traditions and culture should be the foremost social duty of today's writers.”

Talking about his poetry, Leghari said it was against the monarchy and capitalism and for the oppressed class, especially the peasants, labourers and working men and women. “In the environment of propagating the government ideologies by the socalled intellectuals, there is little hope that this poetry will reach to the masses directly,” he said. Discussing the social role of the writers, he said that in this age of modern digital videography, there was no room for haste and temporary attitudes, Uturners and non-serious writers. “I am ideologically steadfast and agree with and adhere to every word and letter of my old poetry.” Noted political analyst Jami Chandio said Leghari's poetry was a true story of the sufferings of people and it also documented the struggle of the revolutionary people of Sindh. “The corrupt state system, bad governance, human rights violations, water scarcity and natural disasters are the main themes of his [Leghari’s] writings and poetry.” Hussain Jarwar, another intellectual, said Leghari had challenged the dictatorial regime with his poems like ‘Don't stop the winds’. The colours of happiness, sorrow, romance, migration, earth, beauty and nature are prominently scattered on the canvas of Leghari’s poetry, Jarwar said.Ujjan said Leghari's poetry reflected the pain of the people and the earth and it was full of hatred for and resistance to oppression. Raja said Leghari was a writer who believed in quality, not quantity, and he read more and wrote less but what he wrote was of the best quality. “His poetry is a confluence of global and local trends,” he added.