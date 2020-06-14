Landhi building on verge of collapse

KARACHI: A three-storied building in Landhi was found leaning to one side posing a danger of collapse. Sources said a three-storied building in Bilal Colony, Landhi built over a 80-yard plot was about to collapse as it had already developed cracks and had leant to one side.

A team of Sindh Building Control Authority rushed to the building for inspection and termed it very dangerous. Arrangements were being made to get the people living in this building safely vacated.