Social distancing in govt offices from tomorrow

Islamabad: The federal government has approved social distancing for employees of public sector organisations for a fortnight beginning tomorrow (Monday).The step is meant to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.A memorandum to this effect was issued by the interior ministry.According to it, the secretary and additional secretary (in charge) of all ministries and divisions and the heads of attached departments and organisations will come up with ways to ensure social distancing on their respective premises and enforce them.