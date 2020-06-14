Youth shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The rivals shot dead a youth in Shahbazi village in Paniala tehsil in the district on Saturday.

Ghulam Qasim, a resident of Shahbazi village, told the Nawab police that they had a blood feud with their rivals named Hidayatullah, Noor Zaman aka Mani, Kamran aka Kami and Luqman.

He said that their rivals attacked them with automatic weapons, killing his brother Ghulam Akbar on the spot.

The police have registered a case against four accused, including two brothers, and started investigation.

Meanwhile, armed thieves forced their entry into the house of one Manzoor Siyal in Khairabad Colony in the jurisdiction of Cantt police station and took away Rs61,000 and other valuables.

Manzoor Siyal told the Cantt police that unknown armed thieves broke into his house and hostaged the inmates at gunpoint. He said that the thieves took away Rs61000, two mobile phones and a laptop. The police have registered a case and started investigation.