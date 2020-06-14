close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
Bureau report
June 14, 2020

Accused held

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police arrested an accused involved in firing on a Christian family and injuring its three members at Swati Pathak. Accused Salman was arrested by the Pishtakhara police and the weapon used in the attack was also recovered. Three people, including a woman, were wounded when the accused opened fire on the family after a verbal clash. Police said the clash started on over-speeding in street while some social media reports said the accused was angry at the family for buying a house in their street.

