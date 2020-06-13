Soldier martyred in North Waziristan attack

MIRANSHA: A soldier was martyred when unidentified gunmen fired at the security forces in Mir Ali while an empty checkpost was blown up elsewhere in the district on Friday.

The sources said suspected militants opened fire on the security forces early in the day. The forces, the sources added, returned the fire but the attackers managed to escape. However, one soldier was martyred in the firing incident. Also, a security checkpost was blown up in Mir Ali early in the day. No casualty occurred in the blast as it was vacant.