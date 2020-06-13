Shahbaz Sharif calls budget most anti-people in history

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has rejected the budget 2020-21 presented by the PTI government, calling it the most anti-people budget in the history of the country.

In his response to the budget, he said this budget will lead to more inflation and unemployment. The government has tried to hide its incompetence behind blames on the previous government and the coronavirus. Inflation, unemployment and degradation of businesses have broken all records under this government and this budget is a recipe for disaster as it will further worsen the economic state of the country.

He said his suspicion unfortunately came true and it is a matter of shear concern and regret that the people of Pakistan are paying for the blunders of the government.

Shahbaz said the PML-N government adopted a policy of less inflation and more progress and development, but the PTI government has followed a totally opposite approach. The budget, he said, shows that the government is not willing to adopt the path of smart reforms. For the first time in 68 years, the country's GDP is in negative territory after inheriting 5.8 GDP growth from the PML-N government. He predicted that 10 per cent revenue deficit will break all records. Never in the history of this country has this figure been in double digits but the incompetence of PTI has achieved it.

The PML-N president said the PTI has set unreal and unreasonable budget targets which will increase problems for people. He pointed out that the government fell short of its previous targets and has now set even taller targets. This is the first government that has missed all targets of tax revenue, government expenditure, fiscal deficit and GDP, he said, and added that hiding behind the coronavirus is not going to do any good. This is a proof of the government's lack of vision, failures and economic destruction, he said.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected the budgetary proposals and termed it another “PTIMF budget” and very disappointing .

In his reaction to the budget, Bilawal said the PPP and other opposition parties will soon hold an all parties conference (APC) on this disappointing “PTIMF” budget and he would also speak in detail on the floor of the National Assembly.

The PPP chairman said that Pakistan is facing historic challenges now and lives of the people are in jeopardy due to the outbreak of coronavirus while the biggest locust attack in the country is a major threat to the agriculture, food security and economy of the country. The PPP chairman lambasted the government for failing to give any importance to these threats.

The JI ameer Sirajul Haq telephoned Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss the current situation in the country.

Sirajul Haq said that it is very disappointing that the budget is silent over employment for youth. He said that JI rejects the PTI government's budget. The PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman said, “This is not a national budget for a country facing a crisis. It squandered a huge opportunity to change priorities, like diverting resources to health as percentage of GDP. Instead of that it cut money for the provinces, who run the social spending.”

“As it stands, this is not even a national budget. It’s a rolling accounting exercise led by the IMF. In four months they will be rolling the numbers again while firing people from jobs,” she claimed.