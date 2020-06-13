Rs875 bn allocated to fight corona, Rs10 bn for locusts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar in his budget speech on Friday said the government had approved a stimulus package of Rs1,200 billion and a total of Rs875 billion had been provided from the federal budget for combating coronavirus.

The minister explained that Rs75 billion had been allocated for medical equipment, protective gear and medical sector, and Rs50 billion for the supply of goods at discounted rates at the utility stores.

Likewise, Rs200 billion was earmarked for cash transfer to workers, daily wagers and employees and Rs100 billion allocated for the FBR and Ministry of Commerce so that exporters could be refunded.

He noted that Rs150 billion was earmarked for 16 million vulnerable and poor families and shelters and Rs100 billion for deferred electricity and gas bills.

According to the budget document, Rs100 billion has been set aside for the Corona Emergency Fund, Rs50 billion for cheap fertilizers for farmers, Rs50 billion for debt relief and Rs50 billion for small businesses to pay their three-month electricity bills.

He pointed out that Rs70 billion had been proposed for fighting the coronavirus and other calamities and to protect people from their negative impacts and to improve their standard of living for which a special programme had been thrashed out. The minister said that in the agriculture sector, Rs10 billion had been proposed for relief and combating the locust attacks.