Opposition lodges strong protest during budget speech

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties in the National Assembly Friday joined hands to reject the federal budget during speech of Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar by registering strong protest on floor of the House.

The National Assembly hall echoed with slogans of ‘Ali Baba 40 Chor’, ‘Cheeni Chor’ and ‘Atta Chor’ by the protesting members, who carried placards in their hands.

The PPP parliamentarians including Shazia Marri and Agha Rafiullah also moved towards the treasury benches, while carrying placards and raised slogans. Communication Minister Murad Saeed also waived punch while pointing it towards the opposition members.

The placards were inscribed with slogans bearing warning for the government to refrain from privatisation of Steel Mills and fulfil its promise to give 10 million jobs and construct five million houses.

Speaker Asad Qaisar time and again asked the opposition members to take care of decorum of the House and refrain from sloganeering. On directives of the chair, the staff of the National Assembly collected placards from desks of the opposition members who later walked out of the House.