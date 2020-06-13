PM’s principal secy, petroleum secy summoned to explain petrol shortage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Friday summoned principal secretary to the prime minister and federal secretary for petroleum to explain petrol shortage in country.

The chief justice was hearing a petition by a citizen, Shabbir Hussain, questioning the petrol shortage and seeking action against the responsible authorities. Petitioner’s counsel contended that there had been an acute shortage of the petrol since when the government had decreased its price as per the international market.

He said the oil marketing companies created an artificial shortage of the petrol and the government failed to ensure smooth supply of the essential fuel as people waited for hours in long queues at the petrol pumps.

He said the petrol shortage caused an overall crisis-like situation in the country. The counsel asked the court to order action against the authorities responsible for the fuel crisis and direct the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) to ensure smooth supply of the petrol across the country. After hearing the contention, Chief Justice Khan sought personal appearance of principal secretary to the prime minister and petroleum secretary on 17th June.