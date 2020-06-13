close
June 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 13, 2020

Former police officer kidnapped

LAHORE: A former police officer was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Kahna area. The victim, Amir Shahzad, a resident of Faisal Town, was dismissed from Punjab police service. On the day of the incident, some unidentified persons forced their entry into the house and kidnapped him. A case was registered on the complaint of Asif Shahzad, brother of Amir.

