Former police officer kidnapped

LAHORE: A former police officer was kidnapped by some unidentified persons in Kahna area. The victim, Amir Shahzad, a resident of Faisal Town, was dismissed from Punjab police service. On the day of the incident, some unidentified persons forced their entry into the house and kidnapped him. A case was registered on the complaint of Asif Shahzad, brother of Amir.