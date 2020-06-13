Unequal solution

In response to the pandemic-triggered lockdown, the Higher Education Commission has started online classes for varsity students across the country. But students are protesting and demanding reduced fees and free internet access. The HEC has thus far ignored these concerns. On the other hand, most private institutions that charge higher fees have transitioned to online classes easily, unlike the underfunded public institutions. Many public university students come from poor families that have been financially damaged by the pandemic, many have lost their jobs and are unable to pay their children’s fees, hence the student’s demands.

Students from big cities can attend class easily and have ready internet access, unlike their rural counterparts. The latter often have poor connections or no internet at all. No doubt, the HEC should be praised for its initiative, enabling many to continue their education despite the crisis. However, the HEC cannot ignore the differences in educational infrastructure across the country. It must provide internet access to all students and then start online classes. Many students cannot afford fees in this pandemic and their demands for a reduction should be accepted considering the circumstances.

Shamin Humayun

Jamshoro