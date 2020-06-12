Cynthia Ritchie sends Gilani Rs120m legal notice

ISLAMABAD: United States blogger Cynthia Ritchie on Thursday sent former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani a legal notice of Rs120 million in which she threatened to take legal action against him if he failed to tender an apology.

Ritchie sent the notice through her counsel Nasir Azeem Khan Advocate in which she stated that Gilani had harassed her and damaged her reputation by making false accusations. She alleged that the former prime minister had harassed her in connivance with ex-interior minister Rehman Malik in 2011. The legal notice accused the PPP media cell of harassing Ritchie on social media as well.

Saying that she was defamed locally and internationally, the US blogger called on Gilani to apologise to her. Ritchie warned that in case the PPP leader did not apologise for leveling allegations against her within 14 days, she would initiate legal action against him.