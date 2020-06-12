Grand Health Alliance continued their strike to misery of patients

SUKKUR: The Grand Health Alliance continued their strike and boycott of the OPDs in all the hospitals of Sindh. The doctors, paramedics, nurses and other technical staff of the hospitals continued their strike and boycotted the OPDs to the misery of the patients who had come from long distances for their medical appointments and they were denied emergency care . The medical practitioners demanded health risk allowance and other facilities.

The OPDs of the hospital were already closed due to Covid-19 infection and the strike also shut down the emergency department. Dr. Zaffar Jatoi General Secretary of PMA Khairpur said that doctors and paramedic are on front line to combat viral infection but government is not serious to protect their lives. Dr Jatoi demanded PCR machines in all public sector hospitals as well as fully equipped and trained staff for ICUs and HDUs in the all public sector hospitals. They demanded dedicating at least 20 ventilators in the each public sector hospital for Covid-19 in view of the larger number of seriously sick viral patients. Similarly they demanded PPE Kits and masks or face shields for the all health staff. They also demanded risk allowance and life Insurance of the all health workers and martyred package for the heirs of the doctors who fall in combating against COVID-19. The medical practitioners pledge to continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands.